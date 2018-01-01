‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order

New Delhi, Jan 23: In reply to the plea submitted by the BJP ruled state governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Monday to reconsider the order earlier stated to screen ‘Padmaavat’, Supreme Court has pulled up the state governments

One verse at a time: Hijabi Ninja takes down patriarchy
This signboard shows the new wave of concerted Hindi imposing on non-Hindi speaking Indian states
Hadiya case heading towards new revelations, NIA report
A skeptical #KnowTheHazareModel look into #JusticeforSreejith campaign
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Parliamentary Committee raps IndiGo for rude behaviour from staff
Smriti Irani to become next Gujarat CM?
Mersal movie is on hot seat now, Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan’s full support over controversy GST Dig scenes
Famous singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead by an unknown assailant in Haryana, Police begins investigation
Love Jihad: Muslim Man Dragged Out from hotel, brutally beaten for being with a Hindu women
BJP plans to boycott actor Prakash Raj’s award ceremony
Highly upset with US President Trump’s accusations, Islamabad set down new rules of engagement with Washington
96 children dies in Saifai Medical University in UP’s Etawah district, due to malnutrition,Heavy workload
Col. Santosh Mahadik’s wife Swathi Mahadik  commissioned as Indian Army Lieutenant
Curfew imposed in Jaipur after violent clash: 1 killed,10 policemen injured
Airstrike by US kills 11 Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan
Government releases ‘No-Fly List’ with three levels of unruly behaviour, enforces ban
US orders Pakistan’s Habib Bank to shut down its New York office over terror funding allegations 
Ryan International School Class II student body found dead inside school toilet  in Gurugram
Page 1 of 32851 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 3,285