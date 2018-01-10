Homeless denied night shelters for not having Aadhar cards: SC pulls up Centre, UP govt

New Delhi , Jan 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government for not providing night shelters to the homeless who do not possess Aadhar cards.

The apex court asked whether the people, who do not have Aadhaar cards are non-existent for the government of India.

During hearing, Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur questioned the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, “What happens to the homeless people who don’t have Aadhar, do they not exist for the government of India”

The apex Court further said, “As per records and statistics available, it seems that 90 crore Aadhar cards had been issued by the government, but what about the people who are homeless and destitute. How will they make Aadhar if they don’t have an address?”

The top court had earlier in its order directed the Uttar Pradesh government to construct and provide night shelters to the homeless people. (ANI)