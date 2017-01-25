HomeShop18 launches signature line by actress Bipasha Basu

NewDelhi , Jan25 : HomeShop18, India’s first 24×7 Home Shopping television channel is bringing glamorous Bollywood style and fashion for its viewers. The popular TV shopping brand is launching the exclusive Signature Line by Bipasha Basu on January 25th 2017 at 1 pm on its shopping channel that is available across all DTH and leading cable operators.

Under this signature line, the leading home shopping channel will be launching Lehengas and Sarees on its platforms. This designer line is inspired by Bipasha Basu’s elegant sense of fashion and customers will get to savor the Bollywood superstar’s ethnic style, for the very first time. Thoroughly stylish, the range promises to be a superstar like the diva herself with a blockbuster pricing. At Rs. 1699 for a single Lehenga and Rs. 2999 for 2 Lehengas; the pricing is a steal and deal.

HomeShop18 says “Consumers aspire to dress like Bollywood Celebrities but accessibility and affordability often prove to be a deterrent. With launch of Signtaure Line by Bipasha Basu, our customers get to dress like a Bollywood star and at a very affordable price. The designs have been lovingly crafted with her personal inputs to bring the style diva’s ethereal sense of dressing to our fashion savvy customers.”

Speaking on the launch, Bipasha Basu said, “I am excited to associate with HomeShop18 for this exclusive launch. Just like my movies, I wanted my signature line to reach every nook and corner of the country and there’s no better platform than HomeShop18 to make that possible. My fans and HomeShop18 customers can now dress like me by buying these beautiful Lehengas and Sarees and add a bit more to their exquisite Indian beauty.”

So viewers let your inner diva out and give her a Bollywood fashionista style makeover with an elegant drape or a whispering swish and a swirl with a Signature Line by Bipasha Saree or a Lehenga. Effortless elegance at Great price is guaranteed.

Signature Line by Bipasha Basu is only available at HomeShop18. Catch the exclusive launch on HomeShop18 TV Channel at 1 pm on 25th January 2017 or log on to Homeshop18.com or HS18 mobile apps to buy. (ANI-NewsVoir)