Honda Accord Hybrid launched in India

Inside, it sports two central screens; while one is for the infotainment system, the other, mounted slightly away from the driver, displays engine modes and how the drive is being transmitted. The Honda Accord hybrid’s list of provisions includes passenger side camera, two-stage climate control, cruise control, sun-roof, and support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other things.

New Honda Accord cabin

As we noted in our Honda Accord Hybrid review, the sedan’s powertrain combines a conventional 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated internal combustion engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.3Kilowatt/h lithium-ion battery pack. While the petrol engine develops 145bhp and 175Nm of maximum torque, the electric motor puts out 184bhp and a peak torque of 315Nm. The Honda Accord hybrid’s combined power output is rated at 215bhp.

With its sights set on grabbing a share of the Toyota Camry’s sales, the Honda Accord hybrid’s price is expected to range between Rs. 32 lakh -Rs.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).