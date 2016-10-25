Honda Accord Hybrid launched in India
NewDelhi,Oct25:The Honda Accord hybrid was finally launched in India today at Rs 37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car launched in India is the ninth generation Accord sedan, while the first-generation model arrived here in 2001. Set to return to the country after three years, the all-new Honda Accord will make its way to India via the CBU (completely built unit) route albeit only a hybrid powertrain under the hood.
The new Accord’s overall design is edgy – it gets a sporty front bumper with gloss black element in the centre, chrome and black grille, full LED head-lamps, daytime running lights, LED fog-lamps, 18-inch two-toned diamond cut wheels, etc.. At the rear, it receives a well-crafted bumper, LED combination tail-lamps, and built-in boot spoiler.
Inside, it sports two central screens; while one is for the infotainment system, the other, mounted slightly away from the driver, displays engine modes and how the drive is being transmitted. The Honda Accord hybrid’s list of provisions includes passenger side camera, two-stage climate control, cruise control, sun-roof, and support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other things.
New Honda Accord cabin
As we noted in our Honda Accord Hybrid review, the sedan’s powertrain combines a conventional 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated internal combustion engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.3Kilowatt/h lithium-ion battery pack. While the petrol engine develops 145bhp and 175Nm of maximum torque, the electric motor puts out 184bhp and a peak torque of 315Nm. The Honda Accord hybrid’s combined power output is rated at 215bhp.
With its sights set on grabbing a share of the Toyota Camry’s sales, the Honda Accord hybrid’s price is expected to range between Rs. 32 lakh -Rs.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).