Honda Activa-i introduced in three new colours in India

NEW DELHI, MAY 24: Indian arm of Japanese two wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter has introduced three new colours of Activa-i.

The personal compact scooter receives a refreshing twist and is Honda’s seventh new model of 2016. The new Activa-i is aimed at extending the legacy of brand ‘Activa’ and its leadership in the automatic scooter segment.

Besides the new colours Pearl Trance Yellow and Candy Jazzy Blue, the standard variant of new Activa-i will be available in Pearl Amazing White and Black.

In addition to Orchid Purple Metallic and Pearl Amazing White the Deluxe variant will be available in the new exciting Imperial Red metallic colour also.

Speaking as the dispatches for the new Activa-i commenced, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “In line with our strategy to surprise our customers by adding freshness to our products regularly, the 2016 Activa-i is Honda’s seventh new model of 2016. With this, we are confident of driving rapid scooterization of two-wheeler industry.”

It powered by the 110cc HET engine (Honda Eco Technology), Activa-i generaes 5.84 kW of power (8 BHP @7,500rpm) and maximum torque of 8.74Nm@5,500 rpm. The new 2016 Activa i is priced at Rs 50,255 (ex-showroom Mumbai).