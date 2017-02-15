Honda Cars India Limited launches face lifted version Honda City 2017 for starting price of Rs 8.49-lakh

New Delhi, Feb 15: One of the leading auto manufacturers Honda Cars India Limited today launched its face lifted version of its bestselling car new Honda City 2017 at a starting price of Rs 8.49-lakh (ex-showroom price in Delhi). Launching the new Honda City 2017, automaker president and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said this car will fulfill the needs and requirement of the people who wanted a more sporty and safe vehicle which provides fuel efficient car with more luxury.

He said, “Honda City is the bestselling car and most successful one in India. We sell this car in 100 countries; But India is the largest market for this. Till date we have sold more than 6.5-lakh Honda City after 1998.” The new Honda City has been launched with a host of new features. The most visible update has to be the new front fascia that now looks sharper and sportier than before. At the front, the City gets tweaked headlamp cluster which now includes LED daytime running lights (DRLs), which is complimented by the new grille and bumper design.

The side profile of the car remains largely similar to the previous generation City except that now it has new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. At the back, Honda has updated the tail lamps as they are now LEDs and there is also a small spoiler at the back with LED stop light, giving the car a sportier stance. The car will be available in five variant options — S, SV, V, VX and the ZX. The VX and ZX are the top-end variants. The price ranges between 8.49-lakh and Rs 13.57-lakh (ex-showroom price in Delhi).

On the inside, the biggest addition has to be the new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with phone link feature. The top trims will get leather upholstery and there is also the addition of an electronically retractable sunroof. On the safety front, the new Honda City gets dual airbags as standard across all variants and goes up to six airbags inside the cabin in the top-end offering. Under the hood, the car continues to be powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine that comes with an option of a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox, and the 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission system. Honda has given it the list of features and updates that the car required to hold its ground in a segment that has been dominated by it for years. It is now in line with the design approach of the Civic and the Honda Accord which was launched recently in India. New Honda City 2017 will be available in both petrol and diesel variants for the customers. Company has provided more safety features in it. The exterior and interior both has got a face lift to attract people