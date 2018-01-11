Honda Cars launches special editions of City, Amaze and WR-V

January 11, 2018 | By :

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today launched special editions of its three models City, Amaze and WR-V.

Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition petrol automatic is priced at Rs 13,74,532 while the diesel trim with manual transmission is tagged at Rs 13,82,382, HCIL said in a statement.


Similarly, the Honda Amaze Pride Edition with a petrol engine is priced at Rs 6,29,900 while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 7,83,486.

The WR-V Edge edition is available at Rs 8,01,017 for Petrol variant with manual transmission and Rs 9,04,683 for diesel trip.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.


“We are extremely delighted to introduce the special editions for City, Amaze and WR-V and are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer,” HCIL Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Honda India recalls 22,834 Cars of Accord, City and Jazz
Honda Amaze Privilege Edition petrol variant priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh
Honda WRV
Honda WRV Set To Launch Today
Hyundai launches modified Verna, a rival to new generation Honda City
Honda Style Edition of City, available in petrol and hybrid options, would not be launched in India
After two years of launch, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is taking over the reign of Honda City in India
Top