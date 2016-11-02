Honda Cars sales declined in October

New Delhi, Nov 02: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported 22.8% decline in domestic sales at 15,567 units in October this year.

The company had sold 20,166 units in the same month of last year, the automaker said in a statement.

HCIL last month sold 535 units of small car Brio, 3,011 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 4,009 units of compact sedan Amaze, 498 units of MPV Mobilio and 6,378 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 1,070 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), BR-V.

Besides, it sold 41 units of SUV CRV and 25 units of recently launched Accord Hybrid. In addition, it exported a total of 289 units during the month.

HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said strong demand during the festival period led to the company’s highest monthly retail sales of 2016 in October.