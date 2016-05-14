Honda launches compact sports utility vehicle BR-V in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 13: Leading automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday launched its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Honda BR-V in Karnataka, marking its entry into the highly-competitive segment in the state.

“The launch of BR-V marks Honda’s entry into the popular compact SUV segment. Customers can experience the outstanding appearance of an SUV and benefit from the versatility and comfort of its spacious three row interiors,” said HCIL director Raman Kumar Sharma.

Priced between Rs.8,86,100 and Rs.13,08,500, Honda BR-V is available in both petrol and diesel versions through nine variants.

HCIL’s zonal head, south, Senthil Natarajan said BR – V comes with three years nlimited warranty and has the highest ground clearance of 210 mm in its category of vehicles.

The vehicle comes with dual air bags as standard offering across variants. Other safety features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) among others.

Developed in Honda R & D Asia Pacific Company, Bangkok, the vehicle has been designed after drawing extensive feedback from people looking for additional value in an SUV.

Honda BR-V is available in six colours – carnelian red pearl, white orchid pearl, alabaster silver metallic, golden brown metallic, urban titanium metallic and taffeta white.