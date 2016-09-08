Honda recalls 16 car models with Takata faulty airbags

TOKYO,Sept8: Honda Motor Co. is recalling 668,816 cars in Japan that contain air-bag inflaters made by Takata Corp., the latest in a string of recalls of rupture-prone air bags linked to deaths and injuries world-wide.

The recall covers 16 models of vehicles produced between 2009 and 2011. It includes Honda’s best-selling Fit hatchback, the Civic and Accord sedans, and its Insight hybrid and hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered FCX Clarity.

Car makers have recalled millions of vehicles that contain air bags whose inflater lacks a drying agent. These air bags are linked to the majority of deaths and injuries from the ruptures.

The recalled air bags use ammonium nitrate as a propellant in the inflaters, a chemical that can destabilize after prolonged exposure to moisture and heat, which can cause them to explode, spraying shrapnel in passenger cabins. The inflaters become riskier with age, officials have said.

Takata is seeking a cash infusion from investors to deal with the billions of dollars in liabilities the company expects to pay for issues related to the faulty air bags.