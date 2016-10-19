Honda releases official sketch of first sub-4m SUV:The WR-V

NEW DELHI,Oct19 : Honda has revealed the first official sketch of its first sub-4m SUV – the WR-V – ahead of its debut in Brazil at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show on November 08, 2016. The vehicle has also been spied testing in the South American country a lot of times this year. It will be launched in Brazilfirst and Honda is likely to introduce the WR-V here in the first quarter of next year.

Though it is based on the City/Jazz’s platform and shares a few design elements with them as well, we expect Honda to pit the WR-V against the likes of the Ford Eco Sportand the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, among others (will be similarly priced as well). Even in Brazil, Honda is calling it a compact SUV. According to the Japanese automaker, WR-V stands for ‘Winsome Runabout Vehicle’.

Speaking of the design, the WR-V will feature completely redesigned front and rear profiles, while the sides will be identical to the Jazz. The front profile features a squared, high-set bonnet and thick chrome grille which is closely flanked by a bold set of swept-back headlamps. The vehicle certainly features Honda’s current SUV face – windswept – which is also seen in the latest, fifth-generation CR-V.