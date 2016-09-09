Honda is reportedly planning to unveil an all-new 7 seater SUV

New Delhi, Sep 09: Honda is reportedly planning to unveil an all-new seven-seater SUV based on the HR-V at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

According to sources, the Japanese manufacturer, a major small-car player, has witnessed a drop in its stock prices, which in turn prompted the company to venture into the SUV segment.

Notably, many other manufacturers over the past few years have shifted their focus towards budget SUVs and crossovers.

A seven-seater mini SUV is being developed at Honda’s Thailand research facility. The car will be targeted at the booming Asian market and will serve as an entry-level SUV from the manufacturer.

The car is expected to get ample ground clearance along with a sporty exterior design. Moreover, it has been reported that Honda is taking extra measures in the safety department.

Honda Cars India recently said: “The growth in the category is significant, and we believe that it will continue. Honda is now considering how to capture the SUV segment.”

According to Honda, the car in question will offer the added practicality and versatility of an SUV at an affordable price tag. The BR-V competes against the Creta, but the HR-V-based SUV will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra TUV300.

Speaking of company’s recent activities in India, one can expect a facelifted Brio around this year’s festive season. The car was spied recently with an all new front and rear layout. Moreover, the facelifted Brio is also expected to boast a refreshed interior layout along with a touchscreen infotainment system.