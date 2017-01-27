Honda to start WR-V production in India

NewDelhi, Jan 27:Honda had showcased the upcoming WR-V crossover at the Sao Paulo Auto Show in 2016 and now the vehicle’s production has started in India. The Honda WR-V is being produced at the company’s plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The Honda WR-V shares its platform with the Jazz but comes with a whole lot of changes.

The front fascia is completely redesigned and it comes with a prominent grille along with new headlamps and bumper. The side profile looks like a typical crossover with the beefed up ground clearance. The rear also gets a smart design and as we can see, there is a generous dose of chrome all over the car.

The Honda WR-V also gets body cladding which adds to the rugged feel. The interiors of the WR-V are likely to be similar to the Jazz and knowing Honda, we can be sure that the crossover will be really spacious. On the mechanical front, expect the WR-V to get the same engines as the Jazz.