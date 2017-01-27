Honda to start WR-V production in India

January 27, 2017 | By :
Honda to start WR-V production in India

NewDelhi, Jan 27:Honda had showcased the upcoming WR-V crossover at the Sao Paulo Auto Show in 2016 and now the vehicle’s production has started in India. The Honda WR-V is being produced at the company’s plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The Honda WR-V shares its platform with the Jazz but comes with a whole lot of changes.

The front fascia is completely redesigned and it comes with a prominent grille along with new headlamps and bumper. The side profile looks like a typical crossover with the beefed up ground clearance. The rear also gets a smart design and as we can see, there is a generous dose of chrome all over the car.

The Honda WR-V also gets body cladding which adds to the rugged feel. The interiors of the WR-V are likely to be similar to the Jazz and knowing Honda, we can be sure that the crossover will be really spacious. On the mechanical front, expect the WR-V to get the same engines as the Jazz.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top