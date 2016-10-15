Honda Style Edition of City, available in petrol and hybrid options, would not be launched in India

Japan, October 15: The Style Edition of Honda City has launched in Japan. It is priced at ¥1,750,000 (INR 9.64 lakhs) to ¥1,966,000 (INR 10.83 lakhs) for gasoline versions and ¥1,950,000 (INR 10.54 lakhs) to ¥2,382,000 (INR 13.12 lakhs) for hybrid variants. Along with the City, Vezel (HR-V for Europe) also gets this new Style Edition.

Honda City is offered with new features and Premium Crystal Red Metallic body color while the Honda Vezel gets added equipment, reports rushlane.com.

Honda City in Japan gets visual updates and is presented in Hybrid LX and Hybrid EX variants. On its exterior, new front grille, door handles and number plate are evident with added use of chrome enhancing its premium appeal.

Interiors are seen in black upholstery with blue accents while a leather-wrapped steering wheel is also a part of its interior makeup. Honda has added Auto Retracting Mirrors as a standard feature on the City sedan. This allows automatic opening and folding of wing mirrors when doors of the vehicle are locked and unlocked. The list of equipment also includes Electronic Toll Collection unit.

Powering Honda City Style Edition is a 1.5 liter DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson cycle petrol engine offering 110 PS power and 134 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed DCT. It also gets an electric motor capable of 29.5 PS power and 160 Nm torque while buyers will be able to select between two or four wheel drive options.

The new Honda City Style Edition will not be launched in India, but buyers in India can expect a facelift variant of the City in 2017.