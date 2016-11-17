Honda unveils CBR 250R Moto GP race bike replica in India

NewDelhi,Nov17:Honda celebrated its success in the Moto GP season as Honda 2 Wheelers has unveiled and started accepting bookings for a new limited edition CBR 250R. The new limited edition motorcycle is dubbed the Repsol Racing Replica Limited Edition CBR 250R.

The limited edition CBR 250R is inspired by the legendary RC213V. The new ‘Racing Replica Limited Edition’ sports an all new paint scheme with MotoGP graphics signifying the legacy of Marc MÃ¡rquez(93) and Dani Pedrosa(26).

The CBR 250R is powered by a liquid-cooled 250cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve single -cylinder DOHC engine that delivers 26bhp and 22.9Nm of torque. The bike follows Euro IV emission norms.

Commenting on the introduction of new edition of the CBR 250R, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria- Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “After witnessing the exemplary performance and success of Repsol Honda Team at the at the 2016 MotoGP season, we wanted to offer customers and racing enthusiasts, a unique experience of owning their very own Repsol Racing Replica motorcycle. We have adopted Team Repsol Honda paint & graphic scheme directly inspired by the legendary RC213V including the numbers of our star riders, Marc MÃ¡rquez and Dani Pedrosa.”

The 2016 season of the MotoGP has been extremely successful for the Repsol Honda Team with Marc MÃ¡rquez securing 12 podiums finishes and 5 pole positions. The 23-year-old Marc Marquez received MotoGP World Champion trophy after taking the title in October at the Twin Ring Motegi. Honda has also won the Constructors title in the 2016 MotoGP World Championship.