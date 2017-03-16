Honda WRV Set To Launch Today

Honda Cars India Ltd is set for another big launch today after it launched the new gen City In February.

The much-awaited Honda WRV sub-4 metre Sport utility vehicle (SUV) is all set to go on sale in the Indian car market today.

Bookings for the Honda WRV have already commenced across Honda dealerships at a token price of Rs 21,000.

The new WR-V looks like a Jazz on steroids, by which the Japanese automaker looks to take on the likes of Etios Cross, Polo Cross and i20 Active in the cross-hatchback segment.

Honda, the Japanese Carmaker says that this car has been developed as a Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle for the Indian consumers who have a desire for a compact yet feature-loaded vehicle.

Here are five other points to know about the cross-hatchback from Honda:

A) WR-V, which stands for “Winsome Runabout vehicle”, is essentially derived from Jazz from core to the skin, which is also used in the City sedan. The bodyline, styling on the inside and the mechanicals under the hood are all taken from the hot hatch and beefed up to make a WR-V.

Honda Cars is placing this car between Jazz and the BR-V in its bio-data, so this one is expected to hold price tags between Rs 7 to 10 lakh.

B) Honda Cars have made this vehicle distinct from Jazz in its styling and feel: The bonnet line is raised, the Honda logo sits on the thick chrome slat floating over a honeycomb grille and the bumper is sculpted to express aggression of a cross.The sub-compact crossover looks like a rugged and sportier version of its hatchback sibling.

The rear gets inspired partly from Jazz and more from BR-V. The L-shaped tail lamps are placed on a tapering V-tailgate. The contrasting silver skid plates on the blackened bumper add to the cross-hatch feel which we also see in the other cars in the segment.

C) Honda WRV has worked smart to make the cabin space modern.

It features a new touchscreen infotainment system, which is sourced from the Honda City. – the floating DigiPad is a seven-inch touchscreen that can be connected to Wi-Fi for MirrorLink smartphone connectivity and navigation and comes loaded with 1.5GB onboard storage. There are two USB slots, two micro-SD card slots and an HDMI port too. And then there’s a reversing camera with multi-views.

The best view from inside a WR-V, however, could come from the first-in-class sunroof.

D) Honda WR-V borrows its engines from the Jazz. Honda WR-V borrows its engines from the Jazz. i-VTEC 1.2litre petrol | 90 hp (91.2 PS) power @ 6000 rpm | 110 Nm torque @ 4800 rpm | 5-speed manual gearbox i-DTEC 1.5litre diesel | 100 hp (101.3 PS) power @ 3600 rpm | 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm | 6-speed manual gearbox E) The new Honda WR-V has been pit against the i20 Active which starts at Rs 6.77 lakh, Toyota Etios Cross starting Rs 6.6 lakh and the Volkswagen Cross Polo which comes north of Rs 7.76 lakh.

Knowing Honda’s pricing, the new cross from Japan may start at Rs 7 lakh, when it is launch today.