Honda’s launches self balancing motorcycle at CES 2017

US,Jan 6:Keeping balance is the most important things when riding a motorcycle and Honda’s new Riding Assist technology can now do it for you. Unveiled at the ongoing CES 2017, Honda’s Ride Assist balances the motorcycle and doesn’t let it fall without any rider input.

The new technology was developed by Honda to eradicate low speed accidents. The motorcycle will even follow its rider when the rider is not sitting on the motorcycle.

Generally, self-balancing technology uses gyroscopes but they add a lot of weight. Instead, Honda’s Riding Assist system increases the rake angle the front forks and disconnects the handle bar. it then uses minute steering inputs to keep the bike perfectly balanced.

Previously, such technology has been seen in the BMW Vision Next 100 Concept bike. While the BMW motorcycle might look a little like it came from the future, the concept bike displayed by Honda at CES looked pretty much of today’s times.

