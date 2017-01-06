Honda’s launches self balancing motorcycle at CES 2017

January 6, 2017 | By :
Honda's launches self balancing motorcycle at CES 2017

US,Jan 6:Keeping balance is the most important things when riding a motorcycle and Honda’s new Riding Assist technology can now do it for you. Unveiled at the ongoing CES 2017, Honda’s Ride Assist balances the motorcycle and doesn’t let it fall without any rider input.

The new technology was developed by Honda to eradicate low speed accidents. The motorcycle will even follow its rider when the rider is not sitting on the motorcycle.

Generally, self-balancing technology uses gyroscopes but they add a lot of weight. Instead, Honda’s Riding Assist system increases the rake angle the front forks and disconnects the handle bar. it then uses minute steering inputs to keep the bike perfectly balanced.

Previously, such technology has been seen in the BMW Vision Next 100 Concept bike. While the BMW motorcycle might look a little like it came from the future, the concept bike displayed by Honda at CES looked pretty much of today’s times.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Indian Railways launches its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit train in Haryana
Mystery behind the motorcycle, spotted cruising along a French highway without a rider solved
Google launches a new jobs search feature lets you search for jobs across virtually all of major online job boards like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder and Facebook
Blockchain-based payments startup Circle launches an international online money transfer service in US and Europe
Pernod Ricard India launches two variants of Campo Viejo Spanish wine in India with vibrancy ,philosophy of ‘Live Uncorked’
Top