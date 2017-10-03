Honeypreet claims no impure relationship with papa Ram Rahim Singh, likely to surrender today

Panchkula/Haryana, October 3: Honeypreet Insan who was hiding from police, claimed that she and her father Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh are innocents. Honeypreet Insan broke out and said that people must think twice before defaming a father-daughter relationship.

According to reliable sources, Honeypreet Insaan said that she had met her advocate in Delhi and also said she would go to Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh to follow the legal procedure. After hearing about the reports that she fled to Nepal, Honeypreet Insan said that she never went to Nepal.

Honeypreet has flayed her former husband Vishwas Gupta. She further affirmed that they would be approaching Supreme Court and Ram Rahim Singh would prove his innocence. Honeypreet Insaan said that how can she fly to Nepal between the high-level security during the verdict at the special CBI court in Panchkula.

Moment we have info, we'll let you know. Our arrangements in this regard are active: Panchkula Police Comm. on if #HoneyPreet will surrender pic.twitter.com/OK23yoLr46 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017

Honeypreet Insaan claimed that “I was very much in India, I did not go to Nepal. The truth will prevail and the world will see this. I’m pained and shocked, how can the world do this to us? We are great patriots and we love India.” According to reports, the Delhi Police said that a team of Panchkula Police had come with an arrest warrant for Honeypreet Insaan and she was present in a house at a block in Greater Kailash in New Delhi. Honepreet Insaan is likely to surrender before the court today.

Sandeep Mishra, who is yet another supporter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claimed that the Hindu religion was in danger and Ram Rahim would not have gone to jail if he was a Muslim. Sandeep Mishra made the statement in a video. Sandeep Mishra says that it is better to move to the religion of Islam and no one dares to even touch Muslims. He asserted that living as a Hindu in India is a crime.

Sandeep Mishra said that Gurmeet Ram Rahim is linked with Muslim religious scholars. At only the Dera chief suggestion, around one lakh followers are ready to be converted. Those who change their religion will continue in India. Sandeep Mishra further mentioned that the Dera’s supporters also met political leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari.

Now, there are reports that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is in contact with the leaders of BJP and political parties and they are helping him to look after Dera Sacha from prison.