Honeypreet confess her role in Panchkula violence: Laptop with information on financial transaction to be recovered soon

Chandigarh/ Haryana, October 11: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of rape convict Ram Rahim, confessed her role in Panchkula violence that had claimed at least 38 lives.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police revealed that during interrogating Honeypreet, she admitted her preparation of guide maps of Panchkula where the violence was perpetrated.

Honeypreet also revealed that the Dera functionaries were assigned to organize and fund the violence.

Police informed the court that all related information was saved in a laptop which would be soon recovered. As per investigators, in a meeting held on August 17 (days before Dera chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape), a blueprint of the August 25 violence was prepared

The self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by CBI court for raping two of his women followers. Now, Baba is undergoing the 20-year jail term sentenced by the court.

As Honeypreet was the one who took care of the finances of Dera, police believe that her laptop may also contain information about financial transactions of Dera. It could also reveal the unaccounted cash that was taken to an undisclosed location after the conviction of Ram Rahim.