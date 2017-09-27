Hong Kong telecom Chilli launches fidget spinner mobile ‘K188’ in India

Hong Kong,Sept28:Hong Kong-based mobile technology company Chilli International Holding (HK) Ltd on Tuesday launched a new feature phone in India. Called the K118, the phone is touted as the world’s first fidget spinner feature phone.

Priced between Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300, the spinner mobile ‘K188’ is a compact gadget which also works as a Bluetooth device for smartphones.

Powered by a 280mAh battery, the phone comes with an expandable memory up to 8GB and offers multimedia options like images, video and music support along with Internet.

The company also launched the ‘F05’ feature phone which comes with A-GPS technology and is priced between Rs 1500 to Rs 1700.

“Our focus for the quarter in on strengthening our brand at the Indian soil and with ‘K188’ and ‘F05’, we aim to deliver the industry’s most value-for-price products,” said Michael Feng, India Sales Head, Chilli International Holding (HK), in a statement.

With a 6.1cm LCD display, ‘F05’ features a 1.3MP camera and dual-sim support. The two phones will be available both online and offline by the end of September.