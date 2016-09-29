Honor 8 smartphone – a sub-brand of  Huawei -is all set to enter India in a couple of weeks

Panaji, Sep 29: The Honor 8 smartphone — a sub-brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei -is all set to enter India in a couple of weeks from now.

Honor 8 was showcased to select media at a special preview session in Goa this week.

Huawei will also launch its first “Made in India” phone around the same time, a company spokesperson told IANS on Thursday.

The world’s third largest smartphone maker announced last week that it will collaborate with the leading sketch-to-scale solutions provider Flextronics’ Chennai facility to manufacture some of its products in the country.

The sleek Honor 8 phone, which has already been launched in China and a few other countries including the US, comes with heavy 2.5D glass on front screen and back surface to give it a premium look.

The curved metallic sidebars of the 156 gm phone have no edges, thereby allowing users to have an easy grip.

One, however, would have to be a little brave to handle the phone, as the glass on the front screen and back would demand delicate care, as keeping it in a protected case would destroy its killer look.

The standout feature of the phone, however, is its camera system that comes with wide aperture mode and professional mode.

“The camera of this light device enables its users to do everything that professional photographers only a few years ago could do with very equipment,” said Sumit Dayal, a Delhi-based freelance photographer who works for international publications including the Time magazine.

“The Honor 8 basically have all the strengths of Huawei’s flagship P9 phone, which has been a photographer’s delight, except the Leica lens,” Dayal pointed out.

The phone allows users to tell stories using the camera as it permits one to focus on the objects of focus and blur the surroundings, according to Dayal.

The front camera is also equipped to capture high-quality selfies with special beauty effects.

The phone will be available in India in three colours – white, sunrise gold and blue, the spokesperson added.

The specifications of the phone and its price details are yet to be disclosed.