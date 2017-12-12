Honour killing: Tirupur court convicts accused, six including girl’s father gets death penalty

Tirupur/Tamil Nadu, Dec 12: A court in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur has convicted all the eleven accused in the murder Shankar, a Dalit youth after he married an upper-class girl.

Among eleven, six people, including Shankar’s father-in-law, were sentenced to death.

Principal District Judge Alamelu Nataraj convicted all the accused, including Kausalya’s father Chinnaswamy, her maternal uncle and another relative for murdering Shankar in Udumalaipet, Tirupur district in March 2016.

The court found that Kausalya’s mother Annalakshmi was not guilty.

After the duo got married, Kausalya and Shankar were brutally attacked by three people on March 13, 2013, in Udumalpet. Kausalya miraculously survived the attack while her husband Shankar bled to death on his way to the hospital.

Shankar and Kausalya had fallen in love while they studied engineering in Pollachi. Later they got married even though Kausalya’s parents were against the alliance.

Her parents opposed the marriage as Shankar was a Dalit and Kausalya belonged to the Thevar community.

Kausalya had accused her family members of the killing of Shankar. According to Kausalya, she was kidnapped by her family. But she had escaped from them. After this incident, Kausalya’s family offered Shankar 10 lakh if he is ready to get separated.

Following the murder, the Udumalpet Police had registered a case and arrested Kausalya’s father Chinnasamy, mother Annalakshmi, uncle Pandithurai and a few others.