Honoured to be mentioned by PM, says footballer Lyngdoh

New Delhi, May 31 : One of the most promising footballers in India, Eugeneson Lyngdoh said on Tuesday that he felt priviledged to be mentioned in a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he hailed Meghalaya for its contribution to Indian football a few days ago.

“It was surprising to know that the Prime Minister of the country knows about footballers from the northeast,” Lyngdoh was quoted as saying in a statement by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister on his visit to Meghalaya last week mentioned Lyngdoh along with fellow footballers Aiborlang Khongjee and Marlanki Suting and the football structure in the state.

Lyngdoh, who was adjudged the player of the year by the AllIndia Football Federation (AIFF) in 2014, said that although compliments are a part and parcel of a footballer’s life, being mentioned by the Prime Minister has a special feeling.

“A mention from the Prime Minister is the cherry on the cake. It’s a motivation to further excel. It’s a feeling which cannot be described. At the same time, it’s a message to the entire footballing fraternity about the support from the Prime Minister himself,” he said.

“Thank you Modiji for all your support.”

“It’s such an inspiration that he spoke about football. It’s a privilege. I am so happy that I was able to make my family proud. My parents, brothers, sisters and all are so excited,” the 29-year-old midfielder added.

Reflecting on India’s forthcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Laos, Lyngdoh highlighted the “importance” of the match.

“It’s a very important match for Indian football. It will decide our calendar for the next couple of years — whether the national team would have international engagements or not. Its do or die,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, referring to the Prime Minister’s mention of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ — his monthly radio address to the nation — Lyngdoh felt that it will inspire the younger generation.

“The support from the honourable Prime Minister will make the kids more passionate about Indian football. They will look forward to making a career in football in the future,” he concluded.