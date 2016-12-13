Honoured to serve as Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador: Priyanka Chopra

December 13, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Dec 13:  Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has created waves with her stint in the American drama series “Quantico”, says she is honoured to serve as Unicef’s Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka on Tuesday tweeted: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years! Honoured to now serve as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador along with this amazing group For Every Child.”

The former beauty queen, who will be seen making her international debut with the film “Baywatch” shared a photograph of herself along with football star David Beckham and actress Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram.

The “Bajirao Mastani” actress thanked Beckham and Brown for introducing her to the Unicef global family.

“Thank you David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown for inducting me into the UNICEF global family. Always delighted to meet like minded people who believe that there is humanity left in us after all,” she wrote along side the image.

Priyanka also praised Brown for being a “superb host” and congratulated her for the “Golden Globes nod for every child”.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Justice finally prevailed: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Nirbhaya case verdict
Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising to challenges faced by children affected by violence in South Africa
Priyanka Chopra supporting UNICEF’s child welfare initiative
Priyanka Chopra to appear on comedian Stephen Colbert’s show to promote her upcoming movie “Baywatch”
Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 most fashionable women
Top