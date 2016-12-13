Honoured to serve as Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai, Dec 13: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has created waves with her stint in the American drama series “Quantico”, says she is honoured to serve as Unicef’s Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka on Tuesday tweeted: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years! Honoured to now serve as UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador along with this amazing group For Every Child.”

Can’t believe it’s been 10 years!Honored to now serve as @UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador along with this amazing group #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/9WRIoIg8sQ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2016

The former beauty queen, who will be seen making her international debut with the film “Baywatch” shared a photograph of herself along with football star David Beckham and actress Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram.

The “Bajirao Mastani” actress thanked Beckham and Brown for introducing her to the Unicef global family.

“Thank you David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown for inducting me into the UNICEF global family. Always delighted to meet like minded people who believe that there is humanity left in us after all,” she wrote along side the image.

Thank you @davidbeckham and @milliebobby_brown for inducting me into the @UNICEF global family. Always delighted to meet likeminded people who believe that there is humanity left in us after all. And @milliebobby_brown you were a superb host tonight… congratulations on the #GoldenGlobes nod #foreverychild A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

Priyanka also praised Brown for being a “superb host” and congratulated her for the “Golden Globes nod for every child”.

