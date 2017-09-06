Hope justice is delivered soon says Smriti Irani on Gauri Lankesh’s murder

New Delhi/India/September 6: Smriti Irani Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (Additional Charge)  on Wednesday condemned the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, adding that she hoped that justice is delivered soon.

Irani took to Twitter and wrote, “Condemn killing of GauriLankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted &justice delivered. Condolences to the family.”

She further extended her condolence to her family members.

Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm.

As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Reportedly, Lankesh’s body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem and the cremation will take place today.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh  Patrike, a tabloid described as an “anti-establishment” publication.(ANI)

