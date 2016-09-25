I Hope, M S Dhoni; The Untold Story does justice to Dhoni’s journey: Arun Pandey

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Arun Pandey, a longtime friend of M S Dhoni, hopes that his debut production “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story” does justice to the journey of Indian cricketer.

Arun, who is jointly producing the biopic with Fox Star studio, says the project is important as people don’t know much about Dhoni and a complete film on a player like him is an opportunity for his fans and followers to see his struggles.

“It’s a very important project for me and I have to do justice with it as every Indian’s sentiments are associated with this movie,” Arun told PTI.

“I have to also make sure that people get to know the untold story of Mahi. This is my debut project so I want perfection as I’m also associated with a perfectionist like Dhoni.”

Working on a real life story had always been Arun’s dream as he says such kinds of plots inspire people.

“From real life stories you get inspiration. That’s why I decided that this story needs to be told. People only know M S Dhoni as a player, who has won every big tournament in cricket. But nobody knows his struggles and how he coped up with that.

“From a middle class family man to becoming a leader of the Indian cricket team, he has inspired so many. But nobody knows real Mahi,” he said.

Arun says he has very few friends in his life and Dhoni is one of them.

“I have two-three friends in my life. Dhoni and I played together. We both started our career together. We share a great bond. ”

“M S Dhoni: The Untold Story” will hit theatres on September 30. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and is directed by Neeraj Pandey.