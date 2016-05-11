Hope Modi learns his lessons: Rahul after U’khand win

New Delhi, May 11: Moments after Congress clinched a victory in the Uttarakhand trust vote, bringing an end to the prevailing President’s rule, the party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister and BJP top brass Narendra Modi.

Rahul said that Congress won despite all odds and will not tolerate the murder of democracy.

“They did their worst. We did our best. Democracy won in Uttarakhand!,” a tweet from the Office of RG read.

Directing another towards the Prime Minister, he said, “Hope Modiji learns his lesson-ppl of this country &the institutions built by our founding fathers will not tolerate the murder of democracy!”

The Congress is set to return to power in Uttarakhand with the Centre on Wednesday acknowledging before the Supreme Court that Harish Rawat had won Tuesday’s trust vote and promised to withdraw the President’s rule.

Reports said the Centre informed the court that President’s Rule, which has been in force in the state since March 27, will be lifted on Wednesday itself.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that Rawat, the deposed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, must be given a chance to prove that he still has a majority in the state legislature.

After the trust vote, the Congress claimed victory.

The results of the test were handed over to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. the court confirmed on Wednesday that Rawat had the support of 33 lawmakers, two more than he needed for majority.