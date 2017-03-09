Hope To See Development On GST: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 09: Ahead of the second leg of the Union Budget Session on today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he expect that the discussions in the Parliament are allowed and that there is a breakthrough in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation.

“I am hoping that the process of GST will be completed in this session itself. Matters that will benefit the poor will be discussed during this session,”

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted that the level of debate and discussion in the parliament will be of good quality and added that discussions will focus on issues affecting the poor people.

Modi also added that with regards to Goods and Services Tax (GST), all states and Political parties have shown a “positive approach” and that the process sees completion in this parliament session.

After a month’s break, the second face of Budget Session is set to resume on Thursday and several legislations including that of Goods and Services Tax (GST) are expected to pass.

The Finance Bill is also among the bills expected to see passage.

The initial part of the Union Budget session began on January 31 and ended on February 9 after the presentation of the Union Budget and passage of the motion of thanks to the President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses.

The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, was also passed by Parliament last month to eliminate the possibility of running a parallel economy using the old demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000.

Apart from the passage of Finance Bill, the government is keen to pass the much-awaited legislations related to the GST during the month-long session which will continue till April 12.

In the Lok Sabha, the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, and The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims), 2016, are slated for consideration and passage today.

On the other hand, opposition Congress party expected to raise the issue of the racial killings of Indians in the United States.

(ANI)