Hospital attendant breaks three-day-old baby’s leg for crying in Utharakhand

DEHRADUN, Feb7: Angered over crying of a three-day-old, an attendant at a private hospital in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee broke leg of the baby, a video footage showed.

The baby, born on January 25, was admitted to a child care hospital in Roorkee on January 28 due to some respiratory problems.

A CCTV footage showed the hospital staffer relaxing at a room where the baby was kept under observation. A few minutes later when the baby started crying, the man walked up to the bed and brutally pulled the leg of the three-year-old to change

diaper. He casually continued with his work while the baby kept crying.

The incident came to light only after the child was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun and the doctors detected a fracture in one of the legs of the baby, a senior cop said.

The accused staffer has been taken into custody and the police are investigating the incident.

“My baby was tortured all night by the attendant and he also broke his leg,” said the father of the three-year-old. Police have assured that action will be taken against the accused, he said.