Hospital had enough oxygen cylinders when Dr Kafil Khan arranged it from outside: K K Gupta

Gorakhpur/Uttar Pradesh, August 14: A paediatrician and the head of the Encephalitis Department Dr Kafil Khan was removed from his post as a Nodal officer on Sunday as he allegedly managed to get three cylinders of Oxygen from outside. Director general, medical education, K K Gupta said the hospital had a stock of oxygen cylinders and there was no need to take cylinders from outside.

It is being said that the interference of Dr Kafeel Khan has saved lives of many children, as he collected oxygen cylinders from Nursing homes as well as from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College. According to reports Dr Kafeel Khan, was also a member of the purchase committee of the medical college.

Due to unpaid bills, the vendor has stopped the oxygen supply on Wednesday evening, Which resulted in losing lives of many children. Thirty children had died at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College on Thursday and Friday.

When the hospital had 52 cylinders of Oxygen, what was the need to arrange three more cyclinders from outside? Gupta asked. Medical College did not declare him as a hero, it was all created by media, he added.

The state government insists that the hospital had quickly made alternative arrangements and that the children did not die of a lack of oxygen. Some of the parents have, however, alleged that as soon as the supply stopped and the deaths began and they were thrown out of the hospital.

Khan has also been accused of running a private clinic, along with his government service. The Hospital authorities have appointed Bhupendra Sharma has as the new nodal officer while Khan will continue to work as a doctor at the hospital.