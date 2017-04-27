Hotel menu turns saffron and orange in CM Yogi Adityanath’s UP
Lucknow, April27:It might not be that long since Yogi Adityanath has assumed the seat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but he has already made quite an impression on the people of the state and the country. Not only has he shown that he has a very fast and scorching work pace, but also influenced the way people think about food in the state.
The “new menu reflects the combination of different flavours, yet these bear the hallmark of simplicity just like the Chief Minister,” Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, the founder of the hotel, told IANS. He also added that the new dishes would be “a unique culinary experience for our guests and these will be well received by the food connoisseurs coming to dine here”.
While only time will tell if these dishes is a hit or a miss, people heading to Lucknow’s Charbagh area must try out this innovative new menu.