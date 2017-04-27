Hotel menu turns saffron and orange in CM Yogi Adityanath’s UP

Lucknow, April27:It might not be that long since Yogi Adityanath has assumed the seat of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but he has already made quite an impression on the people of the state and the country. Not only has he shown that he has a very fast and scorching work pace, but also influenced the way people think about food in the state.

So it should come as no surprise that a luxury hotel in the state’s capital, Lucknow, has drawn inspiration to cull out a brand new vegetarian menu inspired by the monk-Chief Minister.SSJ International Hotel already served a good Mughlai menu, but the vegetarian part has been given a new look and feel in the honour of the new CM. Obviously, the colours worn by Yogi Adityanath–saffron and orange–take centre-stage in these recrafted signature dishes. What are the delicacies on offer in this menu? Everything from paneer tikka, tandoori aloo, tandoori momos, tandoori achari chaap and tandoori stuffed malai chaap to pineapple tarts and tomato sour!

The “new menu reflects the combination of different flavours, yet these bear the hallmark of simplicity just like the Chief Minister,” Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, the founder of the hotel, told IANS. He also added that the new dishes would be “a unique culinary experience for our guests and these will be well received by the food connoisseurs coming to dine here”.

While only time will tell if these dishes is a hit or a miss, people heading to Lucknow’s Charbagh area must try out this innovative new menu.

