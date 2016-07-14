Hotspots and public Wi-Fi grids get backing from TRAI to improve internet quality and services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) feels that public hotspots and Wi-Fi can emerge as a backbone for increasing internet penetration across the country , while reducing load for choked telecom operators, who are battling poor call quality and slow broadband speeds.

TRAI has suggested the formation of policies and creation of an infrastructure that gives a big push to establishing a Wi-Fi grid that spans major towns and cities and even reaches the rural areas.

Telecom service providers can offload their data through Wi-Fi networks to reduce traffic by making use of unlicensed spectrum.

Better proliferation of Wi-Fi networks can offer a “more affordable and flexible alternative” for scaling up internet access, TRAI said, pointing out that the cost per MB of data usage on Wi-Fi is estimated at 2 paise compared to 23 paise on 2G3G4G mobile network.

For India to reach a goal of one hotspot for every 150 people (current global average), 8 lakh additional hotspots will have to be installed.”

TRAI said in order to ensure that internet access is delivered through Wi-Fi hotspots in a consistent and reliable manner, the network should be able to sustain itself through appropriate monetization techniques.

TRAI said internet-service providers may enter into deals among themselves for sharing public Wi-Fi on rentalrevenue share basis.

TRAI, however, said that WiFi technology and hotspots are yet to pick up in India when compared to other countries, and pointed out that they are mostly used by people when provided free.

“Globally , number of Wi-Fi hotspots has increased 568% from 2013 to 2016 compared to 12% (growth) in India,” the regulator said.