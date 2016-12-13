Hotstar is Apple TV’s app of the year for India in 2016

Mumbai, December 13: For its services to Apple as an over-the-top content (OTT) platform, premium streaming platform Hotstar has been named as Apple TV’s app of the year for India in 2016.

Hotstar, with 130 million downloads, introduced a series of tech features and content propositions for its consumers in 2016.

“The Indian consumer today is absolutely at the frontiers of mobile video: no consumer in any other part of the world has access to better options than the Indian consumer. Now, we are setting our sights on shaping the connected TV experience in India,” said Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar in a statement.

While innovation on live sports streaming engaged fans with the coverage of the Vivo IPL 2016, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Premier League football and Kabaddi World Cup on Virtual Reality, the entertainment offerings were also beefed up when Hotstar launched its Premium service in April making many international shows available in India alongside their US airing.

Popular shows like Game of Thrones, The Night Of, Westworld, Veep and American Crime Story are all exclusively available in India on Hotstar. IANS