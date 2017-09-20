Hours after marriage, lovers end their life jumping in front of train in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada/ Andhra Pradesh, September 20: A young couple, hours after their marriage, jump in front of a train in Andhra Pradesh to end their life. According to media reports, incident took place in AP’s Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Lovers, both engineering students, eloped from their residence on Tuesday to marry in Vijayawada. Early on Wednesday, their bodies were found on the railway track near Vetapalem station.

The deceased couple were identified as Battula Sandeep (22), third-year engineering student at a private college in Chirala and Bhogireddy Mounika (20), second-year student in the same college.

The families from both sides had opposed their relationship, which made them to ran away from their homes.

Friends of the deceased asserts that the couple got married on Tuesday and on the same night couple had informed their friends that they would be committing suicide.

Police have registered the case and will probe into the matter to know what made them to take the extreme step. Police also suspects that they would have committed suicide as they didn’t have much courage to face their families after marriage.