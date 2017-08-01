House arrest of mastermind Saeed extended for two more months

Punjab, August 1: The house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, the Jammat-ud-Dawa chief and the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is extended for two more months which was about to expire on July 27. Hafiz Saeed was under house arrest from January 31, 2017. The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s arrest was extended by the government of Punjab in Pakistan.

The Jammat-ud-Dawa and four other leaders Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain are also under house arrest under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The arrest has been extended under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order. India accused Hafiz Saeed of being the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks through Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which was founded by him during 1990.

The notice, extending the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed and other leaders was signed by the Punjab Additional Chief Secretary(Home), retired Major Azam Suleman, on Monday. The notice read that the leaders and workers of the Jammat-ud-Dawa have prepared to spread chaos in the country, on the release of these terrorists. They have also outlined to make establishments under the leadership of Saeed. Abdul Rehman Makki, a noted leader of the JuD has been making plans for attacks and also launched a secret campaign to support the workers.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif’s government detained Saeed after the Trump government told Pakistan that it may face penalties if it didn’t act against JuD and its chief. The JuD and its sister organisation Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), is also under the scanner, based on the reports sent by the ministry of foreign affairs. Hafiz Saeed, along with his four leaders filed a petition in the Lahore High Court claiming the detention through advocate AK Dogar.