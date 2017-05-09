Housewife raped by rice trader on pretext of selling rice at his house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad,May9: A 45-year-old housewife was allegedly raped by a rice trader in Sanathnagar who called her to his house on the pretext of giving her rice.The incident happened on Sunday but came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Ashok, a resident of Sanathnagar, owns a rice shop. On Sunday morning when the victim went to his shop to purchase rice he lured her saying that he had rice at his house which is less in price compared to market price. Believing him, she went to his house on Sunday night and when she was busy checking the quality of the rice he and his aides sexually assaulted her.

The victim stated that while she was checking the rice, Ashok caught her from behind, gagged her mouth and raped her. The other unidentified suspects caught her hands and helped Ashok, police said.

A rape case was registered and the victim was sent for medical examination. Police found that Ashok’s mobile phone location was last traced in Karnataka. Police teams have been deputed to Karnataka to trace the suspect.