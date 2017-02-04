Housewife shot dead by husband detained in West Bengal

February 4, 2017 | By :
Housewife shot dead by husband detained in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 4 : A 25-year-old housewife was allegedly shot dead by her husband in south 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Saturday.

“A woman was shot in the head on Friday midnight in her house near Saraghat region in South 24 Parganas district’s Falta,” Samilt Mondal, Officer in-charge of Falta police station said.

“We have detained the husband Maidul Islam for questioning,” he said.

According to the police, the parents of the deceased accused Islam of domestic violence and said he shot his wife during an altercation.

The accused, however, denied the allegations and claimed some outsiders shot his wife on Friday night.

“Islam blamed outsiders for killing his wife. No guns have been recovered from the accused yet. The investigation is on,” the officer said.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/lok/bg

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Bus falls off bridge into river in West Bengal
7 killed, 20 injured after bus slips off road in West Bengal
Hooghly: TMC student wing leader assaults girl in college, video goes viral
Gets pregnant after repeated rape; Teenager seeks court permission to end her life
FIR against Mamata Banerjee over her Assam remark on NRC updation
Top