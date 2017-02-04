Housewife shot dead by husband detained in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 4 : A 25-year-old housewife was allegedly shot dead by her husband in south 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Saturday.

“A woman was shot in the head on Friday midnight in her house near Saraghat region in South 24 Parganas district’s Falta,” Samilt Mondal, Officer in-charge of Falta police station said.

“We have detained the husband Maidul Islam for questioning,” he said.

According to the police, the parents of the deceased accused Islam of domestic violence and said he shot his wife during an altercation.

The accused, however, denied the allegations and claimed some outsiders shot his wife on Friday night.

“Islam blamed outsiders for killing his wife. No guns have been recovered from the accused yet. The investigation is on,” the officer said.

–IANS

