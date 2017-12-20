How can a Coffee change your life?

| By : Web Desk

There’s no argument that a cup of coffee has the ability to kick you into gear and help you start your morning smoothly.

Coffee isn’t just warm and energizing; it may also be extremely good for you. There have been many studies that have shown the effects of coffee on various aspects of health.

A research does suggest that coffee drinkers are less likely to suffer from certain illnesses.

Here are 8 reasons why coffee may actually benefit your health and give you a longer life:

– Protection against cirrhosis of the liver

A recent study found that drinking more coffee is associated with lower risk for cirrhosis.

Drinking one cup of coffee per day was shown to be linked with a 22 percent reduced risk for cirrhosis, a liver disease that is often caused by heavy alcohol consumption.

Two daily cups were associated with a 43 percent reduced risk, three cups with 57 percent reduced risk, and four cups with 65 percent reduced risk.

– Lowered risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Those who consumed six or more cups per day had a 22 percent lower risk of diabetes. A large number of review studies have found that every additional cup of coffee one drinks per day was correlated with a 7 percent reduced risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Decaf coffee decreased risk by 6 percent per cup.

– Coffee drinkers have less risk of heart disease

A study found that participants who consumed 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day were less likely to show the beginning signs of heart disease.

A review of more than 200 studies found that people who drank three or four cups of coffee per day were 19 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

There is some evidence that coffee may support heart health by protecting against arterial damage caused by inflammation.

– Coffee reduces colorectal cancer risk

Even moderate consumption of coffee can reduce the odds of developing colorectal cancer by 26 percent.

Meanwhile, a review of studies found that heavy coffee drinkers (who had at least three cups a day) had an 18 percent reduced risk for cancer.

Another review found that at least one cup each day was associated with 15 percent reduced the risk for liver cancer and an 8 percent reduced risk for endometrial cancer.

Some data indicate that coffee drinkers may be less likely to suffer from oral/pharyngeal cancer and advanced prostate cancer as well.

– Coffee may lower your risk of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Not only can coffee make you smarter in the short term, it may also protect your brain in old age.

A meta-analysis of studies about coffee intake and brain health calculated that regular coffee drinkers were approximately 16 percent less likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or cognitive decline.

There are smaller studies that suggest drinking coffee can lead to even bigger risk reductions for Alzheimer’s.

– Coffee reduces suicide risk and Depression

A detailed study of more than 50,000 women showed that drinking at least a cup of coffee each week was associated with 15 percent reduced risk for depression, and drinking two to three cups per day was associated with 20 percent reduced risk.

The research that looked at more than 1,00,000 men and women found that coffee drinkers were 45 percent less likely to die from suicide and heavy coffee drinkers (four or more cups a day) 53 percent less likely to die from suicide.

– Overall mortality

One large study of more than 5,00,000 European people found that in a 16-year-period, men who drank three or more cups per day were 12 percent less likely to die, and women 7 percent less likely to die.

In particular, people were less likely to die from circulatory and digestive diseases. Heavy coffee drinkers also had healthier livers.

A study of 1,85,855 participants confirmed that result. People who drank one cup per day were 12 percent less likely to die. Two to three cups were associated with an 18 percent decrease in risk for early death.

(ANI)