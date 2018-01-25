How can travel apps make your travel cheaper?

New Delhi, Jan 25: Technological evolution has led to many changes in the travel industry. Today, common people have a lot of options to make their travel plans after having conducted a research on all viable options. There are plenty of great apps to help people cut down on their travel costs. The last thing anyone wants to do is, spend the least money when planning a vacation.

From booking a flight to searching a tourist attraction spot or a resort, there are many apps that list all the possible options, which a traveller must know. They provide the users with price comparisons, places to visit nearby and activities therein, hotel fares etc. They have empowered travellers to even hold the cheapest flight fare at a very nominal cost for a later date. The market competition has also benefitted travellers to find best deals, offers, and discounts so that one can save money and plan their journey accordingly. It has now become easy to make the last minute hotel bookings without paying any additional cost.

Apps like Trip n Howl have further empowered users to have one app as their one-stop travel solution rather than installing different apps for varied travel requirements.

Founder, trip n howl, Satyajeet Pradhan lists how travel apps can make your travel cheaper:

* The prices of flights keep changing and vary depending on the month, day and even time of travel. The travel apps will let the users compare flight prices so that they are able to choose the cheapest one and therefore the preferable days to fly. Besides this, one should also avoid planning trips on the weekends as it can make a hole in your pocket as many people prefer travelling during the weekends and therefore, the flight fares increase.

* With the help of travel app, one can book hotels and flights in advance to avoid extra charges at the time of check-ins or any services. Booking on the travel date is normally more expensive than in advance. One can also choose the best option while pre-booking such as a luxury hotel room or even window seat in flights. Another good thing about travel apps is that if you plan to cancel or pre/postpone your plans and have booked any services, they provide a partial refund for any changes or cancellation.

* Booking a hotel can also be a doting task as one has to go through the paperwork. Now, one can make a booking in just a few clicks and swipes and simply do transactions with the help of travel apps and can get a copy of the reservation vouchers on the mobile. No more carrying all your documents and while travelling to the destination. Online transactions facilitate one with the option of making all the payment through the internet for reservation instead of paying by cash. One can access these apps 24/7 and 365 days.

* Before booking any service, especially hotel, one can also browse through images and videos of the hotel or the place, via these travel apps. It gives you an insight how the location or the hotel would look like. This helps in planning the trip better.

* Last, but not the least, these apps give you reviews, which are unbiased, to avoid spoiling your trip. Not just the user reviews, the apps also provide pros and cons of any hotel or other places, which one must know before going to the destination. Features like Wifi connectivity, availability of breakfast, lunch or dinner, pool, smoking zone, cab facility, air-conditioning, etc are all provided to the users through these apps.

make sure you check travel apps to get an overall view of your destination and services you are booking. Travel apps have become essential in today’s world. (ANI)