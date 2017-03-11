How did BJP win In Uttarpradesh ?

Lucknow, March 11: The BJP’s election campaign began in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls where it had left off in the general elections of 2014, winning 71 of the state’s 80 parliamentary constituencies.

It is clear that the anti-Congress wave of 2014 organically converted into a Narendra Modi Wave in UP in 2017. Development was the main agenda.

First-time voters, as well as the traditional vote base of the SP and the BSP – the backward castes and Dalits — had voted for Modi in 2014. The young voters were with Narendra Modi this time too.

And to garner the backward castes vote – almost 50 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s voting population – the party had in 2014 participated in caste associations, made members of this community its political faces but without losing sight of its Hindutva agenda in the wake of the Muzaffarnagar riots while constantly stating that the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party had ruined the state.

BJP’s strategy was and has been to belittle the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party among its popular vote base, reminding them of the prudence of voting someone to power who ‘has not done much for them’.

This time too, the Bharatiya Janata Party applied that inclusive strategy, concentrating on the non-Yadav OBC’s, appointing almost 40 per cent of its candidates from that pool.

BJP gave several seats to its two allies – the Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party. These two parties are a stronghold in backward castes.

BJP also kept its Hindutva pitch less shrill in the overall political rhetoric during the election campaign. It must have learned its lesson from Bihar.

And to top it all, was that one national issue that dominated both the Assembly campaign and mass sentiment in Uttar Pradesh – demonetisation.

The merits of Modinomics may be debatable on this issue, but the results show that Modipolitics has definitely won on this score.

While the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party was at pains to explain to all that demonetisation was ‘all pain and no gain’, the Bharatiya Janata Party underplayed the ‘pain’ and touted the ‘gain’ as Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption — to give the poor its rightful share in the country’s growth story. The sense of

The sense of class revenge demonetisation invoked may have just seen the Bharatiya Janata Party through in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

As vote shares are still not in, it is still unclear how much the fight between the Samajwadi-Congress or the Samajwadi-Bahujan Samaj Party benefited the Bharatiya Janata Party in vote division.

Also, did Muslims vote en masse for just one opposition party?