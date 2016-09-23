How Jeff Bridges overcame anxiety

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges says the advice his mother gave him when he was younger has helped him cope with anxiety.

The 66-year-old was given acting lessons from his father Lloyd Bridges, an actor who starred in many classics including “A Walk in the Sun” and “High Noon”. But it was his mother Dorothy Bridges who has helped him keep his anxiousness at bay, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in filmmaking; you get flops and a fear of failure,” Bridges said.

“But when I went off to work as a young kid, my mom would always say, ‘Remember now: have fun, and don’t take it too seriously.’ That advice has really served me. Don’t take yourself too damn seriously,” he added.

