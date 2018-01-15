How much will you pay to meet Mayawati on her birthday?

| By : Web Desk

Lucknow, January 15: If you wish to meet BSP leader Mayawati, your wishes can come true today. The BSP leader is celebrating her birthday on Monday and the Bahujan Samaj Party is arranging an opportunity for the citizens to meet the leader on her birthday and wish her personally. All it takes is a mere 50,000 rupees.

This is not the first time such a program is arranged in Uttar Pradesh. The party spends crores every year to celebrate the birthday of their beloved leader and this is one of the ways to recover some of that money. A large number of people appeals for this chance every year.

The fees for the meeting has dwindled in the last few years. A few years back, the fees was I lakh rupees, but it was reduced in wake of the diminishing popularity of the party and the election loss.