How to prepare for the Big Board exams

Board exams are around the corner, the time tables are set and the only thing left to do is to devour the syllabus as much as possible before the exams. Here are some tips to help the process less tedious and enjoyable.

Organize your study space

A messy study table can hinder your learning, therefore make sure that your study area is tidy. Make sure that you have ample space to spread your study materials. Make sure to set your study space away from all the distractions, with good light and air supply.

Some people require absolute silence to concentrate while some can learn only by grooving to music. Think about what works for you, and make the arrangements accordingly..

In a nutshell, make sure that your study space is well-lit and comfortable.

Use flow charts and diagrams

Condense chunks of data into flow charts and diagrams. This will help you to revise the covered syllabus more easily and you are more likely to remember the things you studied with visual aid.

Begin this process by preparing short notes and points of rather vats topics. This will help you to develop charts and diagrams very easily.

A day before exam you can revisit these diagrams and do a quick revision without wasting much time in reading through notes.

Practice on previous question papers

The practice on previous questions papers can help you in a big way to prioritize the syllabus. You can observe the general pattern of the previous papers and get a hang of how the questions have been asked in the previous years. Highlight the questions that are repeated and make sure that your cover these questions thoroughly as they are more likely to be repeated.

Explain what you have learnt to others

Get a person with patience to listen to you while you explain what you have learnt. Ask your parents or siblings to ask questions to you and to check whether your answers are correct. Verbal repetition will help you hold the answers in your brain.

Group study

Organize group study with your friends. When you study as a group you can cover every topic more extensively. When each participant share their knowledge on a topic, everyone in the group can acquire more information without much reading.

But adopt this method only if you are comfortable studying in a group. Sometimes, when friends sit together, the groups study often turns to group chat. Try organizing a group study and check if that works for you.

Have a break

Reading non-stop for hours will not help you much. In fact, studying without breaks can be counterproductive. Take breaks in regular intervals and refresh your mind in between the learning session. This will help with long-term retention of knowledge and will make the process less boring.

For instance, Don’t bury your nose in books in the afternoon if you have a habit of sleeping during that time. Allot some time for sleeping, watching TV and other recreational activities in your daily routine. Also make sure that you are not shuttling between the study table and bed, stir out of the house, take walks and get some sunshine.

Drink plenty of water and eat healthy food

You brains requires healthy food and water to function properly. Therefore, make sure that your body is hydrated and supplied with all nutrients to help you with learning.

Keep away from junk food and carbonated drinks. Keep your brain and body well-nourished with food items such as fish, nuts, seeds, yogurt and fruits

Get good sleep

The best fuel that you can give to your brain is good sleep. Sleep deprivation can make your forgetful, stressed, and sick. Do not stay up all night to study, allot a minimum of 7 hours daily for sleeping.

Exam day

The time to study and revise for the examination ends a day before the actual exams. Do not allot a topic to be covered on the day of exam. It is ideal not to read or learn on the day of the exam. Get good sleep, wake up fresh and leave for the exam venue early. Reading on the morning of the exam, during the commute to the venue, and even before entering the venue can make you anxious.