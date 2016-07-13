How will Brexit affect the Globe? An Analysys

London, July 13: Britain’s decision to leave the EU on June 23 referendum soon sparked a number of protests on Parliament’s website along with more than 4.1 million people have now put their name to it. The referendum on attracted a turnout of 73pc with 17.4 million people voting in favour of Brexit – a 52pc share of the vote.

The petition called for the Government to hold a second referendum as less than 60% of the vote was in favour of Brexit and the turnout was below 75%.

In detail around 9.5% of voters backed up David Cameron and 9.9% were on Maidenhead’s side.

However, despite the power of the decision made, a debate will be held on September 5th which is opened by SNP’s Ian Blackford.

The politicians have already refused to accept the request and have stated that the debate cannot bring any change in the referendum.

For decades Europeans could work legally in any of the 28 countries that are members, irrespective of being unskilled laborers.

Non-Europeans must obtain work visas under immigration rules that require a minimum annual salary of 20,800 pounds and education qualification.

Nearly 40% of the more than two million European workers depend on Britain for making a living who belonging to low-wage nations such as Poland and Romania.

And since a debt crisis struck the European south, growing numbers of Italians,

Greeks, Spanish and Portuguese have left for a chance at any employment in Britain.

According to reports of The Gaurdian, ” On Monday Boris Johnson began to soften up leave voters for the idea that Brexit would be a slow process and would leave access to the single market and much migration from the EU still intact. As so often, Mr Johnson was fuzzy on the details and evasive on the hard choices that would have to be made. Leave’s victory owed much to the fact that it managed to get through the campaign without having to choose between tight border control and continued single market access. But we have to choose now.’’

If the U.K. is on the verge to do an experiment in cutting off easy, low-wage labor, then it clearly indicates that immigration is to become tougher in the country which will later leave a macroeconomic effect on the global economy.