How would Prime Minister Narendra Modi tackle China, asks Congress Party

New Delhi, December 13: The Congress Party on Tuesday asked how Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tackle China after it categorically stated that it will not change its position on India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group or on designating Masood Azhar as a terrorist.

“China’s adamant attitude on the issue of infamous terrorist Masood Azhar and India’ entry into the NSG is worrisome,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

“The country wants to know how the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tackle this issue,” he added.

He further questioned as to why the Indian government not taking a tough stand on this and why the Prime Minister is unable to talk to his Chinese counterpart about the same.

Surjewala asked, “India is a responsible nuclear power, then, why is China objecting to its membership? And, how will you (India) gather other countries on your side?”

Yesterday, China said there was no shift in its position either on New Delhi’s inclusion in the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) or on imposition of U.N. sanctions on the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Masood Azhar. (ANI)