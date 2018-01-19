‘How you plan to address jobs, rapes in Haryana, and Doklam issues in Mann Ki Baat?’: Rahul Gandhi asks Modi

New Delhi, Jan. 19: Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how he plans to address issues like jobs, rising rape cases in Haryana, and Doklam in Mann Ki Baat.

Rahul tweeted, “Dear @narendramodi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:

1. Get our youth JOBS

2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM

3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana.”

The Congress president’s attack came after Prime Minister Modi, through Twitter, urged people to share their ideas for his first radio address of 2018.

“It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 28th January? Let me know on the NM Mobile App,” the Prime Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site on Thursday.

Radio programe ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which Prime Minister hosts on the last Sunday of every month, is scheduled for January 28.