HP unveils 16 new A3 LaserJet and PageWide platforms

Boston (Massachusetts), Sep 12 : Keeping to its commitment to transform the world of printing, HP Inc on Monday launched 16 new LaserJet and PageWide Platforms based on the powerful A3 multi-function printing (MFPs) technology.

Calling it a “real disruptive play”, Enrique Lores, President, Imaging & Printing, HP Inc, said that HP can now deliver the industry’s most advanced lineup of A3 MFP and A4 laser print solutions for the office.

“The complexity of traditional copiers makes repair and maintenance too inefficient for our partners and customers,” added Lores at HP’s Global Partner Conference (GPC) 2016 here.

“By leveraging our superior printing technology, we can change the status quo with next generation A3 multi-function printers that improve the overall customer and partner experience. This is what we mean by reinventing printing,” Lores told the audience.

The 16 HP PageWide and LaserJet platforms bring innovation to the copier segment with world class print security across devices, documents and data.

The devices have advanced monitoring based on Cloud and big-data analytics to predict service and supply needs.

“The new HP A3 portfolio and channel programme will empower HP’s partners in a region where we are aggressively pursuing growth through innovation and contractual services,” noted Richard Bailey, President, Asia Pacific & Japan at HP Inc.

Earlier, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s printer business in a transaction valued at $1.05 billion, the largest print acquisition in HP’s history.

