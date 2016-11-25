Hrithik Roshan announces Vishnu Raj Menon as Mr India 2016

Mumbai, November 25: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan announced Vishnu Raj Menon as Mr India 2016 here.

Viren Barman is the first runner-up abd Altamash Faraz the second runner-up.

Hrithik graced the finale of the pageant, organised in association with menswear brand Peter England, on Thursday.

The actor said: “This competition is not just about looks. It shows a lot of characters. Besides their professional life, they took out time to explore themselves to reach this far. That is commendable.”

Any advice he’d like to give to the winners?

“I am feeling inspired and humbled by watching how good they are. I wish them lots of love from my heart and more power to them.”

Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal, who was looking dapper in a black suit, was one of the judges of the contest.

Khandelwal said: “I feel nostalgic to be here. I used to be a contestant. I was very nervous and never thought that I would be the winner of the title. It was like a dream come true.”

“It is very important that we take the legacy forward. I am sure the winner will make us proud once again by winning the international title,” he added.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who was also present at the event, stressed on the preparations required to be a model. “First, models should have six-pack abs to become an model.”

For actress Sana Khan, models should be smart and intelligent. IANS