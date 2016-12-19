Hrithik Roshan voted 2nd attractive man of 2016 in Asian men poll

London,Dec18:We never doubted that Hrithik Roshan was one of the most good-looking men around. And now, it seems to be proven. The ‘Kaabil’ actor has been voted as the second sexiest man of the year, in a poll of the Sexiest Asian Men. The top place was bagged by singer Zayn Malik. The survey was conducted by a UK-based newspaper.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too bagged a place each in the coveted list. While the ‘Sultan’ actor is seated at the fifth position, Shahid bagged the seventh spot and the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor rounded off the list by taking the tenth spot. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has found himself at the third spot of the sexiest Asian men.

Ever since his debut in 2000, Hrithik has often found attention for his Greek God looks and his toned physique. The actor was recently even declared as the third most handsome man in the world, beating the likes of Brad Pitt and Hugh Jackman.