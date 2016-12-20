Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in second ‘Kaabil trailer

Mumbai.Dec20:The first trailer shows a very glimpses of happy lives after that they stuck in a tragedy. The second trailer showcases the revenge that burns inside the Hrithik.

WatchÂ Kaabil Trailer is really Kaabil-e-tareef

Hrithik Roshan tweeted on twitter, He doesnât need eyes to see the path in front of him. He knows where he needs to go. #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

A FilmKraft films tweeted, Meet Rohan & Supriya. In darkness, they found each other & loved each other. Until one day. See #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2Â

Yami Gautam tweeted, Their world was always dark..Their love deserved the light..Together they were KaabilâŚ.#KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

The Film expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan thriller movie âRaeesâ on 25th January 2017. The movie helmed by Sanjay Gupta.